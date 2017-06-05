Auburn RB target Master Teague announces commitment elsewhere
Auburn fell short in the recruitment of running back target Master Teague III, as the three-star recruit from Murfreesboro, Tenn., committed to Ohio State on Sunday. Teague's four finalists were Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio State.
