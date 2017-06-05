Arrest made in $10,000 restaurant theft in Murfreesboro
One re-encoded credit card was seized by police when they went to arrest a suspect in a case that involved a $12,000 theft from Sam's Sports Bar in Murfreesboro. Evidently, Kinsey A. Collier and the reported accomplice Keyon Bullock, are accused of using a re-encoded Visa card to make 25 transactions or purchases at the local restaurant and bar.
