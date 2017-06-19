All of the construction in Murfreesboro continues, but what about the Baby Boomers?
Murfreesboro continues to grow, which means more homes being built, new apartment complexes and additional housing for our baby boomer population. According to the Population Reference Bureau, by year 2029 twenty percent of the U.S. population will be aged 65 or older.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07)
|12 hr
|Eddie
|74
|Lacy
|Wed
|Jennifer Melton
|4
|Lady Janes Haircuts for men
|Wed
|okay
|10
|duane calloway (Aug '16)
|Tue
|well
|2
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Jun 18
|Kenny
|1,554
|A Modern Day Hero in Christiana Tennessee
|Jun 17
|wjabbe
|1
|Reapers
|Jun 15
|Kasey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC