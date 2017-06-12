'Acts of Brightness' shine in Murfreesboro
Thomas Jenkins and Annalise Harwood pose for a photo after Harwood helped Jenkins shop Wednesday afternoon at Jr's Foodland in Murfreesboro. Harwood is a member of Redstone Federal Credit Union's Brightness Crew, which performs acts of kindness, no string walked into JR's Foodland on East Main Street on Wednesday afternoon in search of the perfect fish for his teenage son.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09)
|Tue
|Sissy
|86
|Lady Janes Haircuts for men
|Jun 10
|BigSexy
|7
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Jun 9
|anonymous
|1,553
|Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Pooperton McButtFart
|8
|Renaissance fest
|May 28
|Girl1011457q7r5
|1
|Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07)
|May 26
|Mborosucks
|72
|Sky Stone Granite/ Apollo Granite
|May 22
|granny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC