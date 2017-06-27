6-Vehicle Crash Started At Franklin C...

6-Vehicle Crash Started At Franklin Church

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

Tuesday morning's six-vehicle crash at the I-24 exit ramp onto Medical Center Parkway here in Murfreesboro is believed to have started at a Franklin, Tennessee church. The pastor at Spring Meadow Baptist Church on Columbia Pike in Franklin saw the suspects when he arrived at church around 6:30 Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lacy Tue getarealjobandget... 5
Sally Wall.... hick bigot? (Jul '12) Mon Gary Russell 6
Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16) Jun 25 Rhett Butler 9
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) Jun 21 Eddie 74
Lady Janes Haircuts for men Jun 21 okay 10
duane calloway (Aug '16) Jun 20 well 2
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Jun 18 Kenny 1,554
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,848 • Total comments across all topics: 282,085,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC