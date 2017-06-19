40th Annual Uncle Dave Macon Days in Murfreesboro this July
Grab your banjos and shine your dancin' shoes-- the 40th Annual Uncle Dave Macon Days old-time music and dance festival is set to kick off July 7th and 8th, in Cannonsburgh Village located in historic Murfreesboro, Tennessee. With a 1.2 million dollar local impact, the festival held in the heart of Tennessee is considered one of America's premier summer festivals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16)
|Sun
|Rhett Butler
|9
|Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07)
|Jun 21
|Eddie
|74
|Lacy
|Jun 21
|Jennifer Melton
|4
|Lady Janes Haircuts for men
|Jun 21
|okay
|10
|duane calloway (Aug '16)
|Jun 20
|well
|2
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Jun 18
|Kenny
|1,554
|A Modern Day Hero in Christiana Tennessee
|Jun 17
|wjabbe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC