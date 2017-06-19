40th Annual Uncle Dave Macon Days in Murfreesboro this July

Grab your banjos and shine your dancin' shoes-- the 40th Annual Uncle Dave Macon Days old-time music and dance festival is set to kick off July 7th and 8th, in Cannonsburgh Village located in historic Murfreesboro, Tennessee. With a 1.2 million dollar local impact, the festival held in the heart of Tennessee is considered one of America's premier summer festivals.

