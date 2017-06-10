100 Days to Kickoff: Newbies to Watch For - DB Gentry Bonds
As our 100 Days to Kickoff series rolls on, this week we'll be taking a look at players you haven't seen before, but will want to know about going into the 2017 season. All of these players come into the season with little to no experience at the college level, but tons of potential to make an impact on the field this fall for the Yellow Jackets.
