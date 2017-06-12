(1) International FolkFest; (2) St. Clair Street Senior Center
Segment #1: David Lee tells about the 35th Annual International FolkFest that is in Murfreesboro through this coming Saturday. Dance troupes from Canada, Lithuania and Mexico join the Cripple Creek Cloggers to share heritage with others in the mid-state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09)
|13 hr
|Sissy
|86
|Lady Janes Haircuts for men
|Jun 10
|BigSexy
|7
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Jun 9
|anonymous
|1,553
|Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Pooperton McButtFart
|8
|Renaissance fest
|May 28
|Girl1011457q7r5
|1
|Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07)
|May 26
|Mborosucks
|72
|Sky Stone Granite/ Apollo Granite
|May 22
|granny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC