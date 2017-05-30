Murfreesboro Police respond to several shots fired at children in park on February, Smith Street
A witness stated to the responding officers that a charcoal colored two-door car stopped next to the park at February and Smith Street. A man exited the vehicle and fired four or five gunshots at a group of approximately twenty children in the park.
