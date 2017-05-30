Dwight Roper Indicted For Attempted Second-Degree Murder

He was also indicted for taking property valued between $1,000 and $2,500 from Christy Meeks on March 22. The Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted Dwight Effrem Roper for attempted second-degree murder. The indictment says he tried to kill Veronica Bradford in an incident on March 22. He was also indicted for taking property valued between $1,000 and $2,500 from Christy Meeks on March 22. Hamilton County Tennessee Register of Deeds, Pam Hurst created the software rules and Programmer, Bobby Deberry developed the new Quick Search software.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.