Teen still missing in Murfreesboro area
Armor Place is in the area of Armstrong Valley Road and Thompson Road, outside the city limits. On Friday , reports from his family indicate he was in the Tiger Hill area behind the Walmart on South Church Street at Joe B. Jackson Parkway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Sun
|Nissyates
|1,526
|Ryan Brady (Jan '10)
|Sat
|Hmm
|7
|jeremy pifer
|Mar 31
|WELL INFORMED
|1
|Terry Allen Holman
|Mar 27
|BeenThereTookMyMoney
|2
|No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo...
|Mar 25
|Well
|2
|middle school, how many classes failed before t... (Feb '11)
|Mar 23
|Concerned
|3
|Tranny Working at Murfreesboro Hooters (May '12)
|Mar 23
|Poetnariet
|7
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC