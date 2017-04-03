Super-Long Cheeto Worms Its Way Into Our Dreams
A woman is getting a taste of internet fame after posting a photo on Twitter of what looks like the longest Cheeto ever found in captivity. Yes, we know Cheetos aren't actual animals, but this one is so big, it seems like a snake of some sort.
