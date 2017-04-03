Rutherford County PAWS connects animals and owners in Murfreesboro
People looking to adopt a pet, volunteer in the community or simply take the opportunity to love on some animals should look no further than Pet Adoption and Welfare Services or PAWS of Rutherford County. PAWS takes in any stray or neglected domesticated animal that walks through the building's doors or is found by the organization's animal control agents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sidelines.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|18 hr
|Kenny
|1,530
|Pain Management Center's (Sep '11)
|Tue
|Tropix
|6
|middle school, how many classes failed before t... (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Code Orange
|4
|Tattoos please!!
|Tue
|I_just_want_ink
|1
|Ryan Brady (Jan '10)
|Apr 1
|Hmm
|7
|jeremy pifer
|Mar 31
|WELL INFORMED
|1
|Terry Allen Holman
|Mar 27
|BeenThereTookMyMoney
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC