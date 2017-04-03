Princeton and the University of Pennsylvania welcoming two Murfreesboro teens
Alvin Synarong and Olivia Zietz have been accepted into Ivy League schools for the fall. Alvin has been accepted to Princeton and Olivia has been accepted to the University of Pennsylvania.
