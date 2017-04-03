Nine MPD Officers Complete Basic Police Training
Tennessee Sheriff's Association Executive Director Terry Ashe presented Ofc. Worden with the Outstanding Officer Award for TLETA Class 1816.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|28 min
|Nissyates
|1,528
|Tattoos please!!
|3 hr
|I_just_want_ink
|1
|Ryan Brady (Jan '10)
|Sat
|Hmm
|7
|jeremy pifer
|Mar 31
|WELL INFORMED
|1
|Terry Allen Holman
|Mar 27
|BeenThereTookMyMoney
|2
|No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo...
|Mar 25
|Well
|2
|middle school, how many classes failed before t... (Feb '11)
|Mar 23
|Concerned
|3
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC