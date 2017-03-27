Murfreesboro woman charged with DUI #...

Murfreesboro woman charged with DUI #4 after accident

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

A Murfreesboro woman has been charged for the fourth time with DUI and for the third time with Driving on a Revoked License. 28-year-old Whitney Denise Johnson was arrested after an accident occurred on East Clark Boulevard around 5:00 Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Sun Nissyates 1,526
Ryan Brady (Jan '10) Sat Hmm 7
jeremy pifer Mar 31 WELL INFORMED 1
Terry Allen Holman Mar 27 BeenThereTookMyMoney 2
No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo... Mar 25 Well 2
middle school, how many classes failed before t... (Feb '11) Mar 23 Concerned 3
Tranny Working at Murfreesboro Hooters (May '12) Mar 23 Poetnariet 7
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Pakistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,043 • Total comments across all topics: 280,027,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC