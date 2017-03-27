Murfreesboro woman charged with DUI #4 after accident
A Murfreesboro woman has been charged for the fourth time with DUI and for the third time with Driving on a Revoked License. 28-year-old Whitney Denise Johnson was arrested after an accident occurred on East Clark Boulevard around 5:00 Saturday night.
