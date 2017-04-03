Murfreesboro man and LaVergne man die in Antioch shooting
The two men killed just after leaving Island Vibe nightclub on Antioch Pike in Nashville are from Rutherford County. The shooting occurred at 4:50 Sunday morning and the two men who died were identified as 23 year old Javier Pedroza Jr. of LaVergne and 19 year old Juan Alexander Rodriguez of Murfreesboro.
