The City of Murfreesboro Community Development Department has announced a Notice of Public Hearing, Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at the Patterson Park Community Center, 521 Mercury Boulevard. The purpose of the public hearing is to present the proposed Third-Year Action Plan for allocating and expending grant funds in support of the 2015-2020 Consolidated Plan.

