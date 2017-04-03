MTSU Honored Retiring Dr. Gloria Bonner

MTSU Honored Retiring Dr. Gloria Bonner

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

Middle Tennessee State University President Sidney McPhee and First Lady Elizabeth McPhee hosted a Tuesday evening reception at their home for retiring Dr. Gloria Bonner. The Murfreesboro native most recently served as Special Assistant to the President for Community Engagement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pain Management Center's (Sep '11) 12 hr Tropix 6
middle school, how many classes failed before t... (Feb '11) 12 hr Code Orange 4
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) 20 hr Kenny 1,529
Tattoos please!! Tue I_just_want_ink 1
Ryan Brady (Jan '10) Apr 1 Hmm 7
jeremy pifer Mar 31 WELL INFORMED 1
Terry Allen Holman Mar 27 BeenThereTookMyMoney 2
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,767 • Total comments across all topics: 280,071,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC