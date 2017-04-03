Let Freedom Sing! Chris Young to celebrate July 4 in Music City
The festivities known as "Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City" will take place on the Riverfront in downtown Nashville. Chris, a native of nearby Murfreesboro, Tennessee, will take the stage alongside the legendary Nitty Gritty Dirt Band .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pain Management Center's (Sep '11)
|9 hr
|Tropix
|6
|middle school, how many classes failed before t... (Feb '11)
|9 hr
|Code Orange
|4
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|17 hr
|Kenny
|1,529
|Tattoos please!!
|21 hr
|I_just_want_ink
|1
|Ryan Brady (Jan '10)
|Apr 1
|Hmm
|7
|jeremy pifer
|Mar 31
|WELL INFORMED
|1
|Terry Allen Holman
|Mar 27
|BeenThereTookMyMoney
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC