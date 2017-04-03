Just in: Rutherford County and Murfreesboro City Schools Closing Two Hours Early
Rutherford County and Murfreesboro City Schools are closing two hours early today due to the threat of oncoming storms. Again, Rutherford County Schools will be closing two hours early today due to the threat of oncoming storms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|13 hr
|Kenny
|1,530
|Pain Management Center's (Sep '11)
|Tue
|Tropix
|6
|middle school, how many classes failed before t... (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Code Orange
|4
|Tattoos please!!
|Tue
|I_just_want_ink
|1
|Ryan Brady (Jan '10)
|Apr 1
|Hmm
|7
|jeremy pifer
|Mar 31
|WELL INFORMED
|1
|Terry Allen Holman
|Mar 27
|BeenThereTookMyMoney
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC