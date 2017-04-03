JazzFest finalizes lineup and dates for annual festival
"Main Street JazzFest is 21 years in the making, and the 2017 event will feature high-energy artists from both coasts, all in the beautiful, historic setting of Downtown Murfreesboro," Main Street Murfreesboro Executive Director Kathleen Herzog said. This year's lineup features Valerie Gillespie, Lao Tizer, First Fruit Jazz Project, 129th Army Band and local talent that is comprised of MTSU Jazz Facutly, MTSU Jazz Ensemble I and Ethos Jazz Band.
