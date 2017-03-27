It happened again... Theft at Victoria's Secret in Murfreesboro
There has been ANOTHER theft at the Victoria's Secret Store in the Avenue. An employee at the store told Murfreesboro Police this past Thursday that a woman walked in and grabbed a handful of merchandise near the front door and fled the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|9 hr
|Nissyates
|1,526
|Ryan Brady (Jan '10)
|22 hr
|Hmm
|7
|jeremy pifer
|Mar 31
|WELL INFORMED
|1
|Terry Allen Holman
|Mar 27
|BeenThereTookMyMoney
|2
|No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo...
|Mar 25
|Well
|2
|middle school, how many classes failed before t... (Feb '11)
|Mar 23
|Concerned
|3
|Tranny Working at Murfreesboro Hooters (May '12)
|Mar 23
|Poetnariet
|7
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC