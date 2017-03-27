It happened again... Theft at Victori...

It happened again... Theft at Victoria's Secret in Murfreesboro

There has been ANOTHER theft at the Victoria's Secret Store in the Avenue. An employee at the store told Murfreesboro Police this past Thursday that a woman walked in and grabbed a handful of merchandise near the front door and fled the scene.

