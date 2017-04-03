Heroin, Meth and Cocaine recovered from a hotel room in Murfreesboro
Three small baggies of meth, a baggie of cocaine and two small baggies of heroin were recovered from a hotel room in Murfreesboro when police responded to the Clarion this past Friday afternoon at 4. Evidently, police were called to the Old Fort Parkway hotel on a complaint of the resident in room 263 using drugs. When officers arrived at the hotel and knocked on the door, they reported that the guest would not fully cooperate and kept her right arm hidden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Sun
|Nissyates
|1,526
|Ryan Brady (Jan '10)
|Sat
|Hmm
|7
|jeremy pifer
|Mar 31
|WELL INFORMED
|1
|Terry Allen Holman
|Mar 27
|BeenThereTookMyMoney
|2
|No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo...
|Mar 25
|Well
|2
|middle school, how many classes failed before t... (Feb '11)
|Mar 23
|Concerned
|3
|Tranny Working at Murfreesboro Hooters (May '12)
|Mar 23
|Poetnariet
|7
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC