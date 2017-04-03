Greenhouse Ministries starting a community garden - If you work it, you get the produce
Greenhouse Ministries and GM-NO are teaming up to start a community garden in Murfreesboro! GM-NO is an organization committed to having no GMOs in our food supply. They strive to empower and inspire communities to grow healthy, organic, nutrition-rich plants and food to feed their families.
