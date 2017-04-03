Another suicide reported in Murfreesb...

Another suicide reported in Murfreesboro on South Church Street

Another suicide has been reported in Murfreesboro. The most recent death occurred in the area of South Church Street and Warrior Drive on Saturday afternoon around 3:00.

