"A Streetcar Named Desire" this week at MTSU
MTSU sophomore Conner McCabe, left, comforts junior Megan Castleberry as senior Hannah Ewing looks on in horror while the three rehearse a scene from the April 6-9 production. "A Streetcar Named Desire" runs this coming week in MTSU's Tucker Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Sun
|Nissyates
|1,526
|Ryan Brady (Jan '10)
|Sat
|Hmm
|7
|jeremy pifer
|Mar 31
|WELL INFORMED
|1
|Terry Allen Holman
|Mar 27
|BeenThereTookMyMoney
|2
|No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo...
|Mar 25
|Well
|2
|middle school, how many classes failed before t... (Feb '11)
|Mar 23
|Concerned
|3
|Tranny Working at Murfreesboro Hooters (May '12)
|Mar 23
|Poetnariet
|7
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC