Youth art competition now accepting entries
Murfreesboro boutique Dreamingincolor is now accepting entries for their art competition, a contest for artists in kindergarten through 12th grade. Young artists are invited to submit work based on the theme "Summer Fun" using paint, drawing materials, collage, sculpture or digital illustration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Basketball
|Thu
|a realist
|2
|RAT ALERT!!!! Berry 'Chase' Bennett Jr. (Jan '10)
|Tue
|Jagsdeath
|7
|Smyrna couple rides out tornado inside houseboat
|Mar 14
|FourCornersMarina
|2
|Keys
|Mar 11
|Lost
|1
|Rentals no background check (Feb '14)
|Mar 11
|Anonymous
|14
|Review: Whiskey Dix Saloon (Aug '11)
|Mar 10
|Diluted not
|35
|Berry 'Chase' Bennett Jr. (Dec '09)
|Mar 9
|Cheeze
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC