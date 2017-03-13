Youth art competition now accepting e...

Youth art competition now accepting entries

Tuesday Mar 14

Murfreesboro boutique Dreamingincolor is now accepting entries for their art competition, a contest for artists in kindergarten through 12th grade. Young artists are invited to submit work based on the theme "Summer Fun" using paint, drawing materials, collage, sculpture or digital illustration.

