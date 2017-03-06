Vince Gill returns to the top of the country chart with Chris Young and "Sober Saturday Night"
Chris Young celebrates the ninth #1 of his career this week, as "Sober Saturday Night" ascends to the top of both the Billboard and Country Aircheck charts. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee native's latest chart-topper is particularly significant for him, since it includes guest vocals from one of his heroes, Vince Gill .
