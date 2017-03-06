Vince Gill returns to the top of the ...

Vince Gill returns to the top of the country chart with Chris Young and "Sober Saturday Night"

Chris Young celebrates the ninth #1 of his career this week, as "Sober Saturday Night" ascends to the top of both the Billboard and Country Aircheck charts. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee native's latest chart-topper is particularly significant for him, since it includes guest vocals from one of his heroes, Vince Gill .

Murfreesboro, TN

