Unemployment rises in January Wilson County's unemployment rate...

Wilson County's unemployment rate shadowed the Tennessee trend and rose in January compared to December and increased from the same time a year ago. According to figures released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, January's jobless rose to 4.4 percent, a 0.5 percent increase from December and a 0.5 percent increase from the same time last year.

