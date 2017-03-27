Three arrests made at the gas pumps
Murfreesboro Police Officers say they observed what looked to be an illegal drug transaction when two cars pulled to gas pumps at a convenient store on East Main Street Monday afternoon. One of the cars was being driven by a man who police knew had a revoked license.
