Tennessee Self Storage Association Names 2016 Manager of the Year
The Tennessee Self Storage Association has named Allen Baxter, manager of the Nolensville, Tenn., location for A+ Storage of Tennessee LLC, as its 2016 "Manager of the Year." It's the second consecutive year and fourth time in five years that an A+ Storage manager has received the award.
