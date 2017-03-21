Suspect in fatal high speed chase inv...

Suspect in fatal high speed chase involving Sheriff's Office due in court

15 hrs ago

Simmons was the driver of a stolen SUV from Coffee County who allegedly led authorities on a high speed chase later wrecking on South Church Street in Murfreesboro. When Simmons crashed, he ran into the side of a vehicle being driven by Jennifer Campos.

