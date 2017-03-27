Suspect Arraigned in Fatal High Speed Chase on South Church

The man who allegedly led authorities on a high speed chase from Coffee County to Rutherford County, which ended in a fatal crash, has a new court date. Twenty-nine year old Garieon Simmons of Dechard was arraigned earlier this week on charges of vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, violation of probation and being a habitual motor vehicle offender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.