Stolen credit card used to pay tuition
The manager of Travel Leaders told deputies the company's American Express card was used by someone Feb. 28 in Murfreesboro, Tn. by a student at Middle Tennessee State University to pay tuition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at John's Creek Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RAT ALERT!!!! Berry 'Chase' Bennett Jr. (Jan '10)
|4 hr
|Jagsdeath
|7
|Smyrna couple rides out tornado inside houseboat
|13 hr
|FourCornersMarina
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 11
|Vfl
|1
|Keys
|Mar 11
|Lost
|1
|Rentals no background check (Feb '14)
|Mar 11
|Anonymous
|14
|Review: Whiskey Dix Saloon (Aug '11)
|Mar 10
|Diluted not
|35
|Berry 'Chase' Bennett Jr. (Dec '09)
|Mar 9
|Cheeze
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC