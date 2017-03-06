Stewarts Creek students recognized at vocal competitions
Pictured left to right are Orpheus members Lauren Thomas, Anna Vogler, Bailey Griffin, Miranda Bryant, Melody Berg, Celina Copeland, Cheyenne Reames and Carli Cannon. SUBMITTED Pictured left to right are Meistersingers members Reggie Brown, Javarius Lewis, Kyle Loftus, Tyler Davidson, Daniel Graves-Vaden in row one; Andre Espinoza, Bennett Walden, Levi Snider, Drew harris, Joseph Meyer, KP Kilpatrick, Blake Obertlik, Ian Hamilton in row two; John Van Doren, Jack Seage, Stephen Charles Stoner, Cameron Addie, Cody Echman, Will Pigg, Neil Talbott, Tristin Hicks, Josh Venable, Alex Fleener, Peyton Young, Joseph Carrington and Tyler Dotson in row three.
