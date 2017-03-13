St. Patrick's Day's Bald in the 'Boro

St. Patrick's Day's Bald in the 'Boro

St. Patrick's Day had special meaning in Murfreesboro this year. The 7th Annual Bald In The 'Boro along with Brave The Shave at Oakland High School, both raised money to fund childhood cancer research.

