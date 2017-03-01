SRO rodeo coming next month
Dust off your cowboy and cowgirl hats and boots at the 12th annual School Resource Officers' Lone Star Rodeo March 3-4. The Lone Star Rodeo Company rides in with the Great American Tour of barrel racing and bull riding at Miller Coliseum across from Siegel High School at 304 W. Thompson Lane.
