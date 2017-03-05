Special Senior Night for MTSU's Upshaw leads to win
The big winner of the night however was Senior forward Reggie Upshaw who was surprised by his brother Gage after being walked onto the court Luke Kornet and fellow senior Nolan Cressler combined for 37 points to increase Vanderbilt's chances for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournam MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders finished their season with a big win on senior night 93-59 over Florida Atlantic.
