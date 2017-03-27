Special Olympics fundraiser with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at Toot's

Friends Avery Boyd, left, and Kennedy Timberlake show off their Wings and Rings T-shirts bought to support Special Olympics last year. Expect "good food and fun" when School Resource Officers collect donations for Special Olympians during Wings and Rings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at Toot's on South Church Street.

