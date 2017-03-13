Songer Gets 15 Years In Prison For His Role In Meth Ring
A man who was part of a major meth ring in East Tennessee has been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RAT ALERT!!!! Berry 'Chase' Bennett Jr. (Jan '10)
|Tue
|Jagsdeath
|7
|Smyrna couple rides out tornado inside houseboat
|Tue
|FourCornersMarina
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 11
|Vfl
|1
|Keys
|Mar 11
|Lost
|1
|Rentals no background check (Feb '14)
|Mar 11
|Anonymous
|14
|Review: Whiskey Dix Saloon (Aug '11)
|Mar 10
|Diluted not
|35
|Berry 'Chase' Bennett Jr. (Dec '09)
|Mar 9
|Cheeze
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC