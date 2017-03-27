Robbery of Murfreesboro woman under i...

Robbery of Murfreesboro woman under investigation

A 33-year-old man has been accused of punching and pushing down a female while robbing her of a purse. The robbery occurred on Tuesday afternoon around 2:30.

