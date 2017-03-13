Rep. DesJarlais Votes For Bills To Im...

Rep. DesJarlais Votes For Bills To Improve VA Care

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Rep. Scott DesJarlais was among those voting for the VA Accountability First Act of 2017 that is designed to streamline disciplinary procedures at the Veterans Administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) 7 hr Kenny 1,512
Basketball Thu a realist 2
RAT ALERT!!!! Berry 'Chase' Bennett Jr. (Jan '10) Mar 14 Jagsdeath 7
News Smyrna couple rides out tornado inside houseboat Mar 14 FourCornersMarina 2
Keys Mar 11 Lost 1
Rentals no background check (Feb '14) Mar 11 Anonymous 14
Review: Whiskey Dix Saloon (Aug '11) Mar 10 Diluted not 35
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,830 • Total comments across all topics: 279,624,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC