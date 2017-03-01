Remarkable Rutherford Woman: Civic-minded family values led to House seat
State Rep. Dawn White, Rutherford County's only female legislator, says the bill that she's proudest of sponsoring funded Veterans Courts throughout the state to help reduce veteran suicides. JOHN BUTWELL Growing up in Eagleville was an important part of what shaped the values that led State Rep. Dawn White to become a public servant, this remarkable Rutherford woman says.
