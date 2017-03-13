Remarkable Rutherford Woman: At 106, ...

Remarkable Rutherford Woman: At 106, she may be county's oldest person

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Murfreesboro Post

Mabel Robertson's memories spanning more than a century include 19 presidents, her granddaddy's homing pony, 15 years at the old Sunshine Hosiery Mills, and nearly 50 years of marriage. JOHN BUTWELL After living for 106 years on Bradyville Pike, Mabel Robertson was awarded a key to the city by Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland for her birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RAT ALERT!!!! Berry 'Chase' Bennett Jr. (Jan '10) Tue Jagsdeath 7
News Smyrna couple rides out tornado inside houseboat Tue FourCornersMarina 2
Basketball Mar 11 Vfl 1
Keys Mar 11 Lost 1
Rentals no background check (Feb '14) Mar 11 Anonymous 14
Review: Whiskey Dix Saloon (Aug '11) Mar 10 Diluted not 35
Berry 'Chase' Bennett Jr. (Dec '09) Mar 9 Cheeze 2
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,748 • Total comments across all topics: 279,576,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC