Remarkable Rutherford Woman: At 106, she may be county's oldest person

Mabel Robertson's memories spanning more than a century include 19 presidents, her granddaddy's homing pony, 15 years at the old Sunshine Hosiery Mills, and nearly 50 years of marriage. JOHN BUTWELL After living for 106 years on Bradyville Pike, Mabel Robertson was awarded a key to the city by Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland for her birthday.

