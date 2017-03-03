RCSO: Brothers who skipped court 2009 caught in England
RCSO: Brothers who skipped court 2009 caught in England Charles Culver and Dane Culver face drug charges Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://on.dnj.com/2lHcvjQ Two brothers who allegedly skipped court on felony drug charges seven years ago were tracked to England by a Rutherford County Sheriff's detective and returned to face charges, the detective said. Murfreesboro Police vice detectives charged brothers Charles Culver, 30, of Milton-Keynes, England, and Dane Culver, 27, of Bedford, England, with possession of illegal, hallucinogenic mushrooms for resale, felony possession of marijuana for resale and maintaining a dwelling for use of illegal drugs in 2009.
