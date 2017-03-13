Ram's Roads To Avoid
Spring is in the air again, and Traffic Engineer Ram Balachandran advises Murfreesboro motorists of areas they might wish to avoid. : There will be alternating lane closures on NW Broad Street, Memorial Blvd, Old Fort Pkwy and Ridgley Road for construction of the new Overpass.
