Raiders fall to FIU in softball serie...

Raiders fall to FIU in softball series opener

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Sidelines

Middle Tennessee opened their weekend series against the Florida International Panthers with a 3-0 loss on Friday night in Murfreesboro. FIU has received votes in two of the national polls, so MTSU knew they had to bring it in order to win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sidelines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo... Sat Well 2
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Mar 24 Nissyates 1,514
middle school, how many classes failed before t... (Feb '11) Mar 23 Concerned 3
Tranny Working at Murfreesboro Hooters (May '12) Mar 23 Poetnariet 7
camper rentals in the area of Murfreesboro Mar 20 pad 1
Basketball Mar 16 a realist 2
RAT ALERT!!!! Berry 'Chase' Bennett Jr. (Jan '10) Mar 14 Jagsdeath 7
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Final Four
  1. Climate Change
  2. Hong Kong
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Sudan
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,224 • Total comments across all topics: 279,856,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC