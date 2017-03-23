Raiders fall to FIU in softball series opener
Middle Tennessee opened their weekend series against the Florida International Panthers with a 3-0 loss on Friday night in Murfreesboro. FIU has received votes in two of the national polls, so MTSU knew they had to bring it in order to win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sidelines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo...
|Sat
|Well
|2
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Mar 24
|Nissyates
|1,514
|middle school, how many classes failed before t... (Feb '11)
|Mar 23
|Concerned
|3
|Tranny Working at Murfreesboro Hooters (May '12)
|Mar 23
|Poetnariet
|7
|camper rentals in the area of Murfreesboro
|Mar 20
|pad
|1
|Basketball
|Mar 16
|a realist
|2
|RAT ALERT!!!! Berry 'Chase' Bennett Jr. (Jan '10)
|Mar 14
|Jagsdeath
|7
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC