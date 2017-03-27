Racing Go-Cart stolen in Murfreesboro - $1200 Reward Offered
A local family is searching for a racing go cart that was stolen in the area of Shores Road on Tuesday. Evidently, the child that was excited to drive the race cart had waited two years to do so.
