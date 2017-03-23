Power Board appoints new general manager of Murfreesboro Electric
On Wednesday, March 22, 2017, the Murfreesboro Electric Department Board of Directors appointed P.D. Mynatt as the new general manager of the utility. "We are pleased to have Mr. Mynatt in this position," said Rick Hardesty, board chairman.
